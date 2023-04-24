Shaan addresses criticism over viral eid post, promises to respect all cultures

Renowned Indian singer Shantanu Mukherjee aka Shaan has responded to criticism he received for a recent Eid post on his social media accounts. The post, which featured Shaan in traditional Muslim attire, went viral and drew the attention of many social media users.

However, some users accused Shaan of cultural appropriation and insensitivity towards the Muslim community. Shaan has now spoken out in response to these criticisms, saying that he meant no disrespect and has a deep appreciation for all cultures.

In a statement, Shaan said, “I am aware of the criticism that I have received for my Eid post, and I want to clarify that I had no intention of offending anyone. I understand that cultural appropriation is a serious issue and that it can be hurtful to the communities involved.”

He continued, “As a musician, I have always been passionate about different cultures and have sought to understand and respect them. I have performed in many different parts of the world and have always tried to learn about the local cultures and traditions.”

Shaan went on to explain that the outfit he wore in the Eid post was given to him as a gift by a close Muslim friend. He said, “I wore the outfit as a sign of respect for my friend and his culture. I understand that some people may have found it inappropriate, and for that, I apologize. But I want to assure everyone that I have the utmost respect for all cultures and traditions.”

The singer concluded his statement by saying that he hopes the incident can be a learning opportunity for everyone. “I believe that we can all learn from each other’s cultures and traditions, and that it is important to approach them with respect and understanding,” he said.

Shaan’s response has been met with mixed reactions from social media users, with some praising him for his apology and willingness to learn, while others remain skeptical. However, the incident has sparked a larger conversation about cultural appropriation and the importance of respecting different cultures.