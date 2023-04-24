Faisal Qureshi’s ‘Money Back Guarantee’ - A satirical take on society’s ills

“Money Back Guarantee,” Faisal Qureshi’s directorial debut film, was one of the most anticipated movies to release during Eidul-Fitr. The film features a star-studded cast, including Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazeer, Gohar Rasheed, Javed Sheikh, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Kiran Malik, Adnan Jafar, Ayesha Omar, and debut actors Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Muniba Mazari, and George Fulton.

The story of the film is set in a strange land that feels part-Pakistan and part-New Jersey, exploring the dichotomy of capitalism and socialism while delving into numerous societal problems. The story revolves around a gang of amateurs who plan to rob Pak bank, a fictional bank hosting the wealth of all corrupt politicians in Pakistan. While the characters are well fleshed out, the plot isn’t seamlessly weaved together, with cause and effect issues. While the film tries to mock the very values it tries to instill, it appears chaotic and struggles to find a center.

The film uses symbolism to take jabs at the core values of the subjects it inhabits, but this also reinforces the stereotypes about the ethnicities represented. The film could have been more effective if certain scenes had been cut short, and others removed entirely. While the film’s editors struggled to prioritize what to keep and what to do away with, the characters’ ability to connect with the audience is compromised.

Fawad’s role as a cheapskate bank manager, Bux, is written to perfection, and the actor delivers it beautifully, showcasing his acting skills. The film takes a dig at the way brands are promoted in Pakistani films to appease sponsors, but the demand for actors to speak in particular accents to represent specific ethnicities reinforces the stereotypes about the ethnicities represented.

Overall, Money Back Guarantee is a film that attempts to use slapstick humor, puns, and quirky wordplay with social messaging and political satire, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously. However, it struggles to find a balance between its humor and the seriousness of the societal issues it tackles.