Pakistan Cricket Team’s medium pacer Muhammad Abbas has been winning hearts in Hampshire, from picking up wickets to Iftaar party in Ramazan, from Eid celebration to not giving hotel room to Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola, Abbas has been making headlines everywhere.

Muhammad Abbas helped Hampshire win two out of three matches in the new season so far and they drew one match.

He has been highest wicket taker of the championship with 21 wickets in just three matches, with two fifers already.

Muhammad Abbas also celebrated Eid away from his family, but with the Hampshire family. They also recorded an Eid Mubarak message together.

Perhaps this is the reason, why Hampshire supported him and refused to give his room to the manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, who asked for his best room in the hotel in Southampton.

The funny story went viral as it was revealed in a podcast by Wisden Cricket.

Muhammad Abbas has picked up 43 fifers in 153 first class matches and has picked up 628 wickets.