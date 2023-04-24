Muneeb Butt shares his experience of working with challenging actors

Muneeb Butt, a renowned Pakistani television actor, has been part of the entertainment industry for a considerable period of time. Having worked hard and earned a good name, Muneeb has transitioned from doing supporting roles to becoming one of the leading actors in the industry.

Recently, Muneeb appeared on The Talk Talk Show Eid special, where he candidly discussed his experiences working with challenging actors. During the show, he opened up about feeling immense pressure while working with Ayeza Khan and Saba Qamar, both acclaimed actors in the industry.

Muneeb shared his experience working with Ayeza Khan on the drama series Koi Chand Rakh. He revealed that he was under a lot of pressure while sharing screen space with Ayeza Khan, and it was a challenging experience for him. He also mentioned how nervous and tensed he was while working with Saba Qamar on Sar E Raah. Muneeb said that he used to spend long hours memorizing his scripts late at night, stressed about his scenes with Saba Qamar the following day. Muneeb further revealed that his wife, Aiman Khan, was aware of his anxiety during these projects.

Muneeb’s honest confession about his struggles while working with some of the most talented actors in the industry is a testament to the dedication and hard work that goes into making a successful show. Muneeb’s journey from being a supporting actor to becoming a leading actor is a true inspiration for many aspiring actors in the industry.

In conclusion, Muneeb Butt is a brilliant actor who has earned his place as one of the leading actors in the Pakistani entertainment industry. His candid confession on The Talk Talk Show Eid special about his experiences working with challenging actors showcases the dedication and hard work required to succeed in the industry.