Imran demands immediate release, end to abductions of PTI social media workers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said it has been five days since PTI Instagram lead Atta-ur-Rehman was abducted.

Imran Khan said, “We demand his immediate release and an end to abductions and torture of our social media activists. These young people have committed no crime and are being penalised simply for being part of PTI’s social media team.”

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a re-evaluation of party tickets for Punjab elections starting from the first day of Eidul Fitr.

Taking to the Twitter, the former prime minister announced that he will be reviewing the party tickets issued for Punjab elections starting from Saturday. “The review process will continue until April 26, with names submitted by four-member committees being considered,” he said.

