Pervaiz Khattak’s wife passes away

Funeral prayers to be offered in Lahore tomorrow, burial also in Punjab capital
Irfan Moosa Zai Apr 24, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The wife of senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former defense minister Pervaiz Khattak has passed away.

According to a private TV channel, the wife of the veteran politician was unwell for some time.

The funeral prayers for Khattak’s wife will be offered in Lahore tomorrow, and she will be buried also in the Punjab capital.

It must be noted that during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, Pervaiz Khattak served as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister as well as the defense minister.

He is considered a close associate of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

