Terrorist killed, CTD officials injured in Lakki Marwat encounter

An alleged terrorist was killed in an encounter with the Counter-Terrorism Department in Lakki Marwat.

Several police officials were injured when alleged terrorist opened fire in Lakki Marwat.

In retaliatory fire by the CTD, one terrorist was gunned down.

After the exchange of fire, one of the suspected attackers blew himself up, police claimed.

After the attack, additional police force was called in.

Police authorities said the condition of an inspector was critical, while the injured were shifted to hospital.