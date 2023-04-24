Watch Live
6 devotees en route to Sehwan killed in accident

Coaster overturned near Manjahand on Indus Highway
Zohaib Solangi Apr 24, 2023
<p>Screengrab</p>

Six devotees were killed and eight injured in a bus accident on the Indus Highway near Manjhand.

The devotees were en route in a coaster from Jamshoro to Sehwan Sharif to the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine.

The coaster overturned near Manjahand on the Indus Highway, police officials claimed.

The victims and the injured belonged to the same family, they said further.

The devotees were on their way from Jamshoro to the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

