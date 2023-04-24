‘Passengers crying’ after plane engine catches fire mid-flight

An American Airlines flight was forced to return back to the airport after flames raged from one of the plane’s engines following a bird strike.

According to details, the flight was headed to Phoenix Sunday morning but was forced to return to Ohio’s John Glenn Columbus International Airport after the incident.

Footage shows flames from one engine licking the airborne plane’s right wing. The plane was carrying 173 passengers and crew.

American Airlines, in a statement, said: “The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power”.

“Safety is our top priority and we thank our customers for their understanding,” it added. John Glenn Columbus International Airport said in a statement posted on Twitter that emergency crews responded to the incident.