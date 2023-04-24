A day before SC hearing on polls, PM calls cabinet meeting on Wednesday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday.

The likely agenda of the meeting features a discussion on the overall political situation of the country.

The cabinet is also expected to take up matters related to the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Issues of the consultation process with political parties are also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif has said he has been consulting with the allied parties to end the political crisis in the country, and has called a meeting on April 26.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan will resume hearing the case regarding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 27.