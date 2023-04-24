427 Pakistanis reach Sudan port safely, being evacuated by special planes

The Foreign Office has said it is keeping a close eye on the developments in Sudan, and working closely with its missions in the region to provide relief to Pakistanis in the country.

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Office spokesperson said it is working in coordination with Pakistan’s missions in the region to ensure relief for Pakistanis living in Sudan.

The statement further reported that 427 Pakistanis have reached the Sudan port safely.

Arrangements for their accommodation are being made before taking measures for the Pakistanis’ onward travel, the Foreign Office added.

Plan for safe return

Meanwhile, the plan for the safe return of Pakistanis from war-torn Sudan has been successful, the PM Office says in a statement.

The prime minister personally supervised the special emergency plan that was underway for 72 hours.

The Pakistani citizens will be brought back from the war-torn Sudan on special planes.

Friendly countries and Pakistani embassies are helping evacuate Pakistanis and bring them back home.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the minister of state for foreign affairs and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The PM also lauded the excellent skills of military officials and other officials concerned. He also paid tribute to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu and the ISI director general.

Pakistani citizens are being transported in small groups from Khartoum to safer locations.

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt provided special assistance in the evacuation of Pakistanis. Prime Minister Sharif thanked the leadership of the three countries.

A couple of days ago, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan held a follow-up virtual meeting with Pakistan’s missions in Sudan and neighboring countries to discuss modalities for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan.

Representatives from the PIA and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and other relevant agencies also joined.