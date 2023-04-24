‘You are, will always be a criminal,’ Marriyum responds to Imran

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan is the first leader whose party’s official account is denying its own chief’s statement that he did not say whatever he said.

Reacting to the PTI chief’s statement in a series of tweets, the minister told him not to play with the people’s minds or lie in their faces.

Criticizing Imran Khan, she said he was and will remain a criminal.

“You have destroyed society, morals, politics and the economy. You polluted minds and created hatred in hearts, dirtied politics, paralyzed the country. Why did you dissolve the assemblies at the behest of Gen Bajwa? For the sake of power, you insulted the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ridiculed their elected representatives, and dissolved their elected assemblies.”

Also Read: Talks possible if polls proposed in June-July: Imran

Marriyum further said if the chief justice of Pakistan gave verdicts in Imran Khan’s favor due to fear of his mother-in-law or suggestions of his children and wife, the rulers will not let this happen anymore.