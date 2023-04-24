Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 24th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 24th April 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 24th April 2023 Recommended All conditions for staff-level agreement with IMF met: Dar Pakistan provided most financing in Asia in 2022: ADB Threat of terrorist attack on Rana Sanaullah, Imran Khan, Khawaja Asif: report Related Stories I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan Mild irritation to vision loss; how dust and pollution harm your eyes? Most Popular Magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolts New Zealand Ailing elephant Noor Jehan passes away in Karachi Former Balochistan PA Speaker Mir Zahoor passes away