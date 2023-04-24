Recent audio leak vindicates our stance: Talal Ch

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhary Monday stated that recent audio leak vindicates their stance, claiming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is responsible for the current economic situation of the country.

“There is no constitutional obligation to follow mother-in-law’s instructions,” said Talal, adding that decisions should not be based solely on family’s’ preferences.

“Judges have made biased verdicts in favor of Imran Khan,” he said, asserting that the decisions were influenced by the opinions of his children and family members.

Former interior minister stressed the significance of adhering to the constitution and governing the country accordingly, regardless of “personal preferences”.

Calling on Chief Justice to resign, the PML-N leader stressed that his mother-in-law had testified that the decisions were not made in accordance with the constitution.

“Favoritism should not be facilitated,” he stressed, alleging that certain circumstances were intentionally created in 2017 and 2018 with the aim of ensuring that Imran Khan becomes the Prime Minister.

Talal further added that Punjab elections is an excuse, claiming that Article 184(3) – The Supreme Court shall, to the exclusion of every other court, have original jurisdiction in any dispute between any two or more Governments— is being used again.