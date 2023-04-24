Nawaz, Amir Muqam discuss ways to sort out party issues in KP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif met with the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam in Jeddah on Monday.

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting.

The PML-N leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country, and the party’s issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nawaz congratulated Amir Muqam on performing Umrah, and also appreciated his efforts for the party.

The former premier directed Muqam to maintain discipline in the party at all costs.

The PML-N KP president also congratulated Nawaz and his daughter Maryam on performing Umrah.

He said the PML-N leadership saved the country from load shedding and terrorism. Nawaz Sharif brought about economic stability in the country by laying a network of roads.

Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the country will come out of the crises soon, Amir Muqam said.