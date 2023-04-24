Nine injured in Texas prom after-party shooting

At least nine teenagers were shot at a prom after-party in a Texas home over the weekend, local police said.

According to local officials, about 250 people are estimated to have been present at the time of the shooting.

All victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, official said, adding that the ages of teenagers ranged from 15 to 19.

Read more: Magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolts New Zealand

Jasper County Sheriff Sheriff Mitchel Newman stated that the victims were taken to two hospitals, without reporting on the number of shooters.

“All we know is a bunch of kids ganged up after prom to go out there and have a good time, have a night that they could remember the rest of their lives and somehow it got twisted up and a lot of children got shot,” he said.

Moreover, a second shooting within the city limits of Jasper, Texas occurred shortly after the first.

Read more: Four dead in Alabama teen birthday party shooting

However, there were no injuries in the second shooting, but a connection between the two events is being investigated due to a “common vehicle at both locations”.

This comes a week after four people were shot dead and 32 wounded at an Alabama ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party.

In the meantime, Jasper Independent School District Superintendent John Seybold warned students and parents, in a statement, that there would be a larger police presence than normal.