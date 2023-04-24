All conditions for staff-level agreement with IMF met: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that all the conditions for signing a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund have been fulfilled by Pakistan.

The minister hoped the international lender signs the staff-level agreement soon and gets it approved from its Executive Board.

In a statement, the finance minister said Saudi Arabia and the UAE have informed the IMF about the financing facility they have extended to Pakistan.

According to Mr Dar, Saudi Arabia has confirmed to provide $2 billion to Pakistan, and the UAE has confirmed to provide $1 billion.

Last week, the Pakistan government shared a financing plan for another Rs3 billion with the IMF, as reportedly, there is a possibility of receiving funds from commercial banks, including World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Bank.