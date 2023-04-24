Shoaib Malik refutes rumors of differences with wife Sania Mirza

Pakistan cricket team’s senior all-rounder and former captain Shoaib Malik has rubbished the news of separation with Indian tennis star wife Sania Mirza, saying she is busy, hence the two are unable to spend time with each other.

In an interview to a TV channel, Malik called the reports of separation and differences between the two baseless, saying all husbands and wives go through ups and downs.

It must be noted that reports of a strained relationship and a divorce between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been doing the rounds for six months, and both of them have not shared any pictures or videos together on social media for a long time.

Recently, the two were seen hosting a talk show on Urdu Flix, and in November, Malik wished Mirza on her birthday, which seemed to have put to rest the reports of any differences.

After six months of no explanation on the reports of differences between the couple, Malik said in an interview to a private TV channel on Eidul Fitr that there were no truth to the rumors.

“My wife and son are away on Eid. I wish I could celebrate Eid with my wife and son,” he further said.

The former national captain added that before marriage, when he used to travel for cricket, he used to miss his mother and siblings on Eid, and now after marriage, he also misses his wife and son.

Shoaib Malik said his wife belonged to another country and was busy there, because of which it was not possible every year to spend days together.

During the interview, Malik also refuted reports of Sania unfollowing him on Instagram, claiming he has found out just now that his wife has unfollowed him.

He also said he still talks to his son Izhaan twice every day on video call, while his son is more fond of playing badminton.