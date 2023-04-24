Magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolts New Zealand

A strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hit New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at around 6:11 am.

The latitude of quake was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10km at the Kermadec Islands, according to NSC.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The National Emergency Management Agency asked people near the coast to move immediately to the high ground.

Tsunami created by the earthquake could affect New Zealand, it added.

“We are assessing whether the M7.3 KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can,” the statement read.

It later tweeted, “Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand”.