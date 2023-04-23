Negotiations must be held, even with opponents: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that everyone should try to get Pakistan out of its crises, adding that divisions across the country are before everyone.

Addressing an Eid Milan Party in Naudero, the PPP chairman said on one side is parliament and on the other is the supreme judiciary, adding both institutions are not accepting each other’s decisions.

“The court nullifies legislation even before it becomes law,” Bilawal remarked.

Also Read: Talks possible if polls proposed in June-July: Imran

Every institution should focus on getting the nation out of its economic problems, the minister said, adding the economic situation of the common man is worsening.

Bilawal reiterated that elections should be held in the entire country on the same day, adding the efforts of the conspirators are underway even today.

Also Read: Govt should proceed against judge who goes against parliamentary Act: Fazl

“Their first attempt is to hold elections only in Punjab,” he claimed. “Once provinces are separated from the federation, those who win will impact the federation.”

Conspiratorial elements want political chaos in the country, Bilawal claimed.