Imran Khan believes Babar Azam will leave every batter behind

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Imran Khan praised Babar Azam for his talent, technique and temperament as he was talking on Eid in a talk show.

The video went viral on social media, as the anchor asked Imran Khan how he rates Babar Azam. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan replied that he observes Babar Azam with an eye of a bowler, as he was one of the best bowlers himself.

Imran Khan said that a batter needs to have a talent, temperament and technique to become successful.

He said Babar Azam has all three traits, which would make him one of the greatest of all time and he may overtake all other batters.

Imran Khan called Babar Azam outstanding skipper and batter and he had not seen a batter with these qualities for a long time.

Interestingly, Pakistan has reached World Cup finals in Australia only twice. First one was in the leadership of Imran Khan in 1992 when Pakistan won the ODI World Cup and second one was in 2022 T20 World Cup when Pakistan led Pakistan to the final.