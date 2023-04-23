First Pakistani woman publisher shortlisted for prestigious IPA Prix Voltaire Award

Independent publishing platform Zuka Books has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2023 IPA Prix Voltaire Award for exemplary courage in upholding the Freedom to Publish, and enabling others to exercise their freedom of expression.

This is the first time a Pakistani woman publisher has been nominated and shortlisted for the award.

Founded by journalist Mehr Husain, Zuka Books was set up in the wake of the books ban initiated by Pakistan on India following a breakdown due to the Pulwama attack. It has since then fought for authors’ rights, sustainable printing practices and advocated for creative freedom and freedom of expression.

Husain has written and published Pakistan’s first cultural history through the lens of fashion titled, Pakistan: A Fashionable History, co-authored with Saad Sarfaraz; the first Pakistani non-fiction book of poetry on mental illness, The Burning Champa, by Zahra Hameed; the first Pakistani graphic novel, Grey Matter, by Sabdezar Irfan; and Sonya Rehman’s Wolfie setting a new standard in children’s literature and advocating for children and animal rights.

Its most recent publication, commemorating 75 years of Partition, is the Urdu translation of the award-winning publisher Naveen Kishore’s book of poetry, titled Uljha Gham, translated by Hammad Rind and designed by Minhaj Ahmed Rafi.

“Deeply honored to be shortlisted and that too alongside such incredible heroes. The written word has immense potential to change Pakistan and it is an ongoing fight. Those who fear it, need it most. I encourage more women to tell their stories, I hope more writers and publishers in Pakistan feel hopeful and I look forward to when we will have a healthy industry where people will no longer be crippled by fear when it comes to telling their stories,” said Mehr Husain.