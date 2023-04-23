Talks possible if polls proposed in June-July: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has suggested that his party is ready to hold talks if the government proposes elections in June or July.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the former prime minister said the PTI is preparing for elections, adding he understands why the PML-N is running away from polls.

The PML-N is completely broken, he claimed, alleging the party has a history of bribing or blackmailing people.

“They record audios and then leak them,” Imran alleged, adding PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz herself says she has recorded videos.

“These people are constantly trying to pressurize the judiciary,” Imran remarked, adding audio recording is a violation of basic human rights.

Talking about elections, he said the names of ticket-holders have been finalized, and the PTI would begin its election campaign from tomorrow night.

Imran stressed that the Supreme Court has fixed the date of May 14 for elections, adding “we will not let them run away”.

He asserted that these people are using delaying tactics for elections under the guise of negotiations. “Asad Qaiser has not been given the mandate for negotiations, Shah Mahmood will hold talks,” he clarified.

Fearing that elections may not be held even in October, as the government says it intends to, Imran Khan said funds may not be available at that time too or the security situation deteriorate.

“I don’t want revenge, I just want supremacy of law,” the PTI chairman said.

He further said caretaker governments have completed their constitutional term.

The first condition for talks, Imran Khan said, is that a new neutral caretaker government be brought in, adding no contacts have been established with Shah Mahmood Qureshi for negotiations on elections.

Moving towards former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Imran called him a liar, and claimed he was told by a Gulf leader that Bajwa was not with him.

“The Intelligence Bureau head told me personally that Gen Bajwa wants to bring in Shehbaz Sharif,” Imran claimed, adding when he asked the former chief about it, he said that’s not possible as the Sharifs were his biggest enemies.

Imran Khan claimed he told Gen Bajwa there were talks of him being offered an extension, adding “we made the same offer to him”.

“Some generals came to us and convinced our people to give an extension,” Imran claimed, adding it was a lie that he said he did not want an extension in his service.