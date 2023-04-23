Amid rising political temperatures, parties continue contacts through Eid

Even during Eid holidays, political parties are engaged in contacts, with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain calling Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq, and the Punjab governor establishing telephonic contact with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori.

Chaudhry Shujaat and Senator Haq reportedly exchanged views on the current political situation in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and his Balochistan counterpart Abdul Wali Kakar contacted their Punjab fellow Balighur Rahman.

Chaudhry Shujaar is said to have felicitated Sirajul Haq on Eid and urged for elections to be held across the country on the same day. He said the role of the Jamaat-e-Islami is important for negotiations with political parties.

A better solution could be found through communication and discussion.

According to JI Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif, the party chief said simultaneous elections in the country through a consensus was the solution to the problem.

Both the leaders agreed to continue contacts between each other.

Elections in one province without consensus will exacerbate problems, they maintained, adding consultations with other political parties were ongoing.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman telephoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori, wished them both on Eidul Fitr and expressed good wishes.

He also expressed his determination to promote inter-provincial relations.