Imran’s demands for snap polls has evolved into constitutional crisis: Bloomberg

Former premier Imran Khan’s demands for snap elections has evolved into a constitutional crisis, with the government pushing back against a Supreme Court order to carry out two provincial polls, raising concerns over the future of the democratic process.

At the center of this is Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who has set election dates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Khan and his allies used their majorities to dissolve the assemblies and build momentum for an early national vote, according to a report in Bloomberg.

With a bill to clip the top judge’s powers on taking suo motu notice in limbo after it was suspended last week by an eight-member top court panel, the stage has been set for a showdown between CJP Bandial and the government.

A formal hearing is due to begin on May 2 on whether the bill is constitutional.

Ministers have publicly criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to demand funds for polls, and said they will be held in October. It may now only be a matter of time before the government is taken to court by Khan, or his allies.

“The government may be charged with contempt of court if it disobeys the orders,” said Naeem Ahmed, an international relations professor at the University of Karachi. “The country may be seeing an escalated constitutional crisis.”

How did Pakistan get to this stage?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has resisted holding early elections, saying the country needs to focus on reviving an International Monetary Fund bailout package and avoiding a default.

Khan, on the other hand, has enjoyed widespread support and draws tens of thousands to his rallies. The PTI chief wants early elections to prove his popularity, as he dodges police arrests for court cases involving terrorism and corruption charges that he says are politically motivated.

What’s next for the government? The government has passed a non-binding motion barring PM Sharif from releasing funds to the electoral watchdog, and from carrying out the order to hold local elections next month.

At the same time, based on the Supreme Court orders, the Sharif administration introduced a money bill seeking parliament’s approval on allocating funds for elections. But it was rejected by parliament’s standing committees.

Government officials such as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah have hinted at imposing emergency laws.

Options for Imran Khan

Khan and his party are putting pressure on the Election Commission of Pakistan to follow the court order and could well take the government to court.

He will also likely hold more protests and rallies that could erupt into violence.

With general elections likely to be held in October, Khan appears to be trying to mend ties with the powerful military establishment. He is also making attempts to improve his relationship with the US.

He fell out with both after accusing them of collaborating to oust him from power – an allegation they have denied.