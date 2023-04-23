Bilawal thanks KSA for helping evacuate Pakistanis from Sudan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has thanked his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan for the country’s assistance in evacuating Pakistani citizens from Sudan.

In a telephonic communication, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, reported a Saudi news agency.

The ministers discussed ending the ongoing tensions in Sudan and ensuring peace and security.

Bilawal thanked Saudi Arabia for its cooperation in the evacuation of Pakistani citizens from Sudan. He said the Saudi navy demonstrated its professionalism and competence.

The foreign minister also felicitated his Saudi counterpart on Eidul Fitr. He also conveyed his wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi crown prince and the Saudi people.

The FM also lauded the successful foreign policy for uniting the Muslim world and ensuring stability in the region.