Rana Sanaullah demands suo motu notice on latest audio leak

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has questioned the alleged involvement of the family members of judges in court matters, and called for a forensic audit of the latest audio leak.

Addressing a press conference in Faisalabad on Sunday, Rana Sana said earlier questions were also raised regarding the family of former chief justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted.

Also Read: Martial law if elections not held, alleges latest audio leak

He alleged that it was also speculated about the family of a sitting judge and his son that they are active members of the PTI.

“These facts belie the demands of justice,” the minister stated, adding if women family members of judges comment on under-trial cases, and label every opponent traitor, questions will be raised.

Also Read: Govt should proceed against judge who goes against parliamentary Act: Fazl

“They should avoid persuading judges, and commenting on cases,” he stressed, adding that if housewives incite party workers, then questions will be asked.

The minister said tapping of these conversations should be questioned and probed, and so should the ones who tapped them. A forensic audit should be conducted to determine if this call is fake or not, but the individuals purportedly part of this call must first admit this is genuine, and then ask for an audit.

“If this leak is genuine, then this will have consequences and negative impact on the country,” he insisted.

Rana Sanaullah claimed everyone is questioning that court verdicts are being made on personal egos.

“I demand a suo motu notice on the audio leak, a forensic audit to determine if it is fabricated. If this is genuine then the individuals part of it should be questioned and those being talked about should resign,” he demanded.