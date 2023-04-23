Govt should proceed against judge who goes against parliamentary Act: Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reiterated that he does not agree with the philosophy or argument of holding talks with PTI chief Imran Khan.

Talking to the media in his hometown of Dera Ismail Khan, the Maulana, who is also the president of the PDM political alliance, insisted that he stood by his press conference of a few days earlier where he ruled out the possibility of talks with Imran Khan.

Also Read: Fazl rules out possibility of talks with Imran Khan

“Why should we bow down before anyone?” Fazl questioned, adding the PTI government was removed through a constitutional process of no-confidence motion.

The Maulana stated that Imran Khan played all his cards in one year, all of which turned out to be bogus.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz urges CJP to take suo-motu notices purely on ‘public interest’

From the US cipher conspiracy, conspiracies to kill him to his long and ‘short’ marches and ‘court arrest’ movement, all turned out to be lies, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

The one who should be out of politics is being made a pivotal character in this sphere, he lamented, adding differences among politicians are considered a natural process around the world.

“The country cannot afford to have divisions among institutions like the judiciary,” Fazl stated, adding the Supreme Court has completely become a party in this entire crisis.

Also Read: National dialogue: Shehbaz Sharif convenes allies huddle on April 26 to end political crisis

The chief justice is not satisfying the constitutional requirements, but his stubbornness and ego, Fazl remarked.

He also said he would ask the government to proceed against any judge who goes against an Act of parliament.