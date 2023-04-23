Martial law if elections not held, alleges latest audio leak

A purported audio leak of a conversation between two women related to some important personalities features mention of martial law being imposed in the country if elections are not held in Punjab.

One of the women featured in the alleged audio conversation is said to be Rafia Tariq, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim.

In the audio leak circulating on social media, the other woman is identified as Mahjabeen. In the purported conversation, Rafia Tariq and Mahjabeen are talking about early elections and suo motu notices.

During the purported conversation, the women could be heard saying that if elections are not held, martial law will be imposed in the country.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaulah Tarar reacted strongly to the alleged audio leak, and lamented the conversation circulating on social media.

According to the audio, the all the details regarding the public rally were conveyed to the chief justice. He also condemned the alleged influence of families on court decisions.

Reacting to the audio leak, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz alleged that courts are taking decisions on the basis of likes and dislikes of families, and in such cases there will only be anarchy and chaos, not development.