Threat of terrorist attack on Rana Sanaullah, Imran Khan, Khawaja Asif: report

The Ministry of Defense’s classified report submitted to the Supreme Court regarding elections in two provinces has expressed fears of terrorist attacks on prominent political leaders, including Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Asif.

The classified report allegedly states that a banned organization is planning to target former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI chief can be targeted during his movement or in a public rally, while he can also be targeted by religious extremists, the report states.

The ministry’s report also mentions fears of targeted attacks on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif.

The document also expresses fears of attacks on the PML-N and PPP leadership by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and a banned foreign organization.

According to the report, sensitive agencies have been asked to scrutinize the security personnel of Imran Khan.

The personnel deputed for security at Bani Gala must also be scrutinized, the report suggests.