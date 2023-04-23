PTI to launch Punjab election campaign from tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will launch its Punjab election campaign from tomorrow(Monday), PTI Secretary General Asad Umar announced in a Twitter post.

The PTI leader wrote, “Tehreek-e-Insaf will formally start the election campaign from tomorrow in all constituencies of Punjab.”

Criticizing the incumbent government, he added, “They are ready or not, we are ready.”

The Supreme Court, earlier this month, had ordered the ECP to hold elections in Punjab on May 14. In the April 4 order, the apex court had also directed the federal government to release Rs21 billion in funds for the ECP by April 10 and provide security for the elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is waiting for funds from the federal government to conduct the elections.

However, the government has refused to release funds for the polls as the Parliament rejected the proposal. While the defence ministry has also refused to provide security for the polls due to the security situation.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan will resume hearing the case regarding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 27.