Ramiz Raja opposes Pakistan-India match at ‘neutral venue’

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Sunday expressed his objection to the idea of Pakistan-India cricket match being played at a ‘neutral venue’.

Ramiz Raja, in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, said the idea of a neutral venue is not a practical solution, as it could never pave the way for the resumption of bilateral cricket ties.

“Opting for a neutral venue, would not be beneficial for Pakistan,” he said.

Mr Ramiz, expressing his concerns regarding the potential consequences, stated that it will create a rift within the national team, if Pakistan consents to a neutral venue while India refuses to visit our homeland.

“PCB administration is trying to sow the seed of discord among the players,” asserted Ramiz Raja.

Read more: Former Balochistan PA Speaker Mir Zahoor passes away

He added: “Babar Azam believes that every player should have the opportunity to be a part of the team and those who perform well should be given a chance”.

Raja also expressed his disappointment at not being included in the commentary panel, which he said is Najam Sethi’s stubbornness.

In response to a question regarding Eid celebrations, Raja said that his parents have passed away, and thus, the cycle of Eid celebrations has ended for him.