Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Ramiz Raja opposes Pakistan-India match at ‘neutral venue’

Opting for a neutral venue is unfavorable for Pakistan, he says
Samaa Web Desk Apr 23, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo/File</p>

Photo/File

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Sunday expressed his objection to the idea of Pakistan-India cricket match being played at a ‘neutral venue’.

Ramiz Raja, in an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, said the idea of a neutral venue is not a practical solution, as it could never pave the way for the resumption of bilateral cricket ties.

“Opting for a neutral venue, would not be beneficial for Pakistan,” he said.

Mr Ramiz, expressing his concerns regarding the potential consequences, stated that it will create a rift within the national team, if Pakistan consents to a neutral venue while India refuses to visit our homeland.

“PCB administration is trying to sow the seed of discord among the players,” asserted Ramiz Raja.

Read more: Former Balochistan PA Speaker Mir Zahoor passes away

He added: “Babar Azam believes that every player should have the opportunity to be a part of the team and those who perform well should be given a chance”.

Raja also expressed his disappointment at not being included in the commentary panel, which he said is Najam Sethi’s stubbornness.

In response to a question regarding Eid celebrations, Raja said that his parents have passed away, and thus, the cycle of Eid celebrations has ended for him.

PCB

Ramiz Raja

neutral venue

Pakistan India

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div