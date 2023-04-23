Pakistan Railways offers 33% discount in fares till April 25

In a bid to facilitate passengers on Eid-ul-Fitr, Pakistan Railways has announced a 33% discount in its fares till April 25 (Tuesday).

According to Pakistan Railways, this discount in fares will be applicable for all classes of all trains.

This action was carried out under the directions of the Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique.

In the meantime, the country’s national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also announced 20% reduction in fares to facilitate passengers during Eid.

Read more: Ailing elephant Noor Jehan passes away in Karachi

The reduction will be applicable to all domestic flights till Tuesday (April 25).

Moreover, Pakistan Railways had announced to issue the schedule of five special trains on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, in light of the massive influx of passengers.

Apart from this, due to the possible rush of passengers, additional coaches have been carried along with the already running trains. The railways authorities have directed the workshops Division to provide additional coaches for special trains.