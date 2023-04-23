Postmortem of Noor Jehan to be held today in Karachi Zoo

The Karachi Administrator, Saifur Rehman, stated on Sunday that an autopsy of Noor Jehan, an African elephant will be conducted today to determine the cause of death. A committee comprising of international and local experts will decide regarding her funeral.

Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old African elephant, passed away on Saturday due to a long illness, despite weeks of efforts by local and foreign veterinarians to save her.

She had been suffering from physical problems for the past three months, including deformed bones and had been receiving intensive care at Karachi Zoo.

Austrian-based chief vet of animal charity Four Paws International, Amir Khalil, also arrived in Karachi today to conduct the postmortem of Noor Jehan.

In addition to this, the experts will also perform a screening of organs and take a blood sample of Madhubala, another elephant at Karachi Zoo.

They will review the arrangements for shifting Madhubal from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park.