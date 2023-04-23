Noor Jehan’s postmortem completed, to be laid to rest in Karachi Zoo

The postmortem of Karachi Zoo’s much-loved, ill-fated elephant, Noor Jehan, has been completed, and she is expected to be laid to rest in the grounds of the zoo.

While speaking to the media, Karachi Administrator Saifur Rehman on Sunday said the autopsy on the massive animal, which lasted for four hours, will determine the cause of her death.

Doctors collected samples from the Noor Jehan’s body, and will be sent for laboratory tests. The cause of her death will be determined after receiving the test reports.

This examination was conducted by a special committee of both local and international experts.

Before her burial in the elephant play pen, Noor Jehan’s body will be embalmed.

Rehman claimed the zoo took every measure to ensure that utmost care and attention is given to Noor Jehan’s remains, including digging a 20-foot-deep pit with heavy machinery and arranging transportation containers for the burial.

Edhi Foundation is said to have provided the medical equipment for the autopsy.

Meanwhile, a citizen has submitted an application with the Garden police station against the Karachi administrator in the case of the death of Noor Jehan.

Advocate Imran Aziz says the death of an elephant can lead to a punishment of up to seven years. He also called for action against those responsible.

Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old African elephant, passed away on Saturday due to a long illness, despite weeks of efforts by local and foreign veterinarians to save her.

She had been suffering from physical problems for the past three months, including deformed bones and had been receiving intensive care at Karachi Zoo.

Austrian-based chief vet of animal charity Four Paws International, Amir Khalil, also arrived in Karachi today to conduct the postmortem of Noor Jehan.

In addition to this, the experts will also perform a screening of organs and take a blood sample of Madhubala, another elephant at Karachi Zoo.

They will review the arrangements for shifting Madhubala from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park.