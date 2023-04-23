Noor Jehan to be laid to rest in Karachi Zoo

Karachi Administrator Saifur Rehman on Sunday announced that Noor Jehan, a much-loved African elephant, will be laid to rest within the zoo’s grounds.

While speaking to the media, the administrator said, an autopsy is currently being performed to determine the cause of death. This examination is being conducted by a special committee consisting of both local and international experts.

He added the zoo has taken every measure to ensure the utmost care and attention is given to Noor Jehan’s remains, including digging a 20-foot-deep pit with heavy machinery and arranging transportation containers for the burial.

Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old African elephant, passed away on Saturday due to a long illness, despite weeks of efforts by local and foreign veterinarians to save her.

She had been suffering from physical problems for the past three months, including deformed bones and had been receiving intensive care at Karachi Zoo.

Austrian-based chief vet of animal charity Four Paws International, Amir Khalil, also arrived in Karachi today to conduct the postmortem of Noor Jehan.

In addition to this, the experts will also perform a screening of organs and take a blood sample of Madhubala, another elephant at Karachi Zoo.

They will review the arrangements for shifting Madhubal from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park.