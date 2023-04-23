Former Balochistan PA Speaker Mir Zahoor passes away

Former Speaker Balochistan Assembly and head of Khoso tribe, Mir Zahoor Hussain Khoso died after protracted illness here, said reports citing sources on Sunday.

According to family sources, ailing Zahoor Hussain was under treatment at a hospital of the metropolis city of Karachi where he breathed his last on Saturday night.

He was suffering from lung cancer for a long time.

In recent days, Zahoor’s health deteriorated, and he underwent a throat surgery at the Aga Khan Hospital, Karachi.

Read more: Seven killed, one injured as speeding bus rams into car

The deceased has been laid to rest at Mir Hasan graveyard in Sohbatpur District, his ancestral village.

Mir Zahoor Khan Khosa had a long and distinguished political career. He served as the Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly from 1990 to 1993 and was known for his dedication to public service and his commitment to the development of his region.

Read more: Three children die playing with hand grenade

He was also an influential tribal leader and played an important role in maintaining peace and stability in his area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zahoor Khan was the elder brother of well-known tribal figure Mir Manzoor Ahmad Khan Khosa and uncle of former provincial ministers Mir Izhar Khan Khosa and Mir Salim Khan Khosa.