At least 26 tourists stranded in Naran rescued

In a joint effort, Kaghan Development Authority and local administration officials safely rescued 26 tourists who were stranded in the popular tourist destination of Naran due to heavy glaciers.

The family of four, including six women and three children, had been trapped for four days after the glaciers reappeared on the highway.

The rescue operation was carried out after long and hard efforts by the police and Kaghan Development Authority officials.

The rescue tourists were taken to Balakot and are now safe.

Following unexpected rains and snowfall in the adjacent areas of Naran, three local administrations banned tourists from visiting Naran. However, tourists are still allowed to visit Kaghan, Shogran, and other tourist spots in the area.