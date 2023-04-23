Seven killed, one injured as speeding bus rams into car

In an unfortunate incident, at least seven people were killed while one other was seriously injured on Sunday after their car was hit by an allegedly speeding bus on National Highway in Okara, Samaa TV reported.

According to details, the ill-fated car was travelling from Lahore to Pakpattan before meeting the horrific accident.

The deceased individuals belonged to the same family.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

The bodies were then shifted for post-mortem examinations and identification purposes. Reportedly, the car suffered such extensive damage that it was impossible for any of the passengers to survive.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, but initial reports suggest that the bus driver was trying to avoid an auto rickshaw, which led to the fatal collision.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver did not attempt to slow down the bus before the impact.