Five things to know about Yemen

Yemen, where a stampede during a charity distribution killed at least 85 people Thursday, has been shattered by a nearly-decade-long civil war.

The conflict has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and plunged the country into a severe humanitarian crisis.

Here are some key facts about the Arab world’s poorest country:

- Yemeni unity -

For much of the 20th century, Yemen was split into two states. The former Ottoman region of North Yemen became a kingdom for nearly half a century before army officers seized power in a 1962 coup, triggering an eight-year civil war.

In the south, Britain ruled over the strategic port city of Aden and served as the powerbroker from 1839 until 1967, when South Yemen became a Marxist state.

In 1990, several months before the reunification East and West Germany, the two Yemeni states united but have remained uneasy bedfellows since.

In 1994 the south broke away, triggering a short-lived civil war that ended with the region being overrun by northern troops. However, the secessionists remained strong.

- Al-Qaeda and IS -

Yemen has a long history of jihadist activity dating to the war in Afghanistan in the 1980s, when thousands of Yemeni mujahideen joined the fight against Soviet occupation.

The Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) is responsible for multiple high-profile attacks, including the deadly 2000 bombing of the USS Cole off the coast of Aden, which killed 17 US military personnel.

A Nigerian man who attempted to blow up a Northwest Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit with explosives concealed in his underwear on Christmas Day 2009 was linked to the group.

And in 2015, AQAP claimed two French gunmen who massacred 12 people in an attack on the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo magazine, were acting on its behalf.

The United States has targeted AQAP leaders in Yemen in a drone war for more than two decades, but in recent years the number of reported strikes has dropped.

The Islamic State group is also active in Yemen.

- Devastating war -

In 2014, Iran-backed Huthi rebels from the north seized control of the capital Sanaa, which the following year prompted Saudi Arabia to form an international coalition in support of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled to Saudi, which attempted to restore government control with a brutal bombing campaign and a blockade that caused mass civilian casualties.

Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia escalated the civil conflict into a regional conflagration that has killed nearly 380,000 people, displaced millions and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, according to the UN.

In April 2022, with Yemen on its knees, the UN brokered a ceasefire. It expired in October but the peace has largely held.

In a surprise move, on March 10, Tehran and Riyadh announced plans to resume diplomatic ties after seven years, raising hopes for a lasting peace in Yemen.

- Arabian ‘Manhattan’ -

From 400 BC, Yemen was the cradle of the ancient Saba kingdom, best known for the legendary Queen of Sheba and the Marib Dam. It was known to the Romans as Arabia Felix, or Happy Arabia.

The Saba kingdom was followed by the Himyarite dynasty and eventually the seventh-century Muslim conquest.

The country’s rich cultural heritage is now in peril.

The fortified town of Zabid, the old city of Sanaa and the ancient walled city of Shibam, known as the “Manhattan of the desert”, are listed as endangered by UNESCO.

- Courageous cinema -

Yemen once boasted nearly 50 cinemas and going to the movies was a popular pastime, but by the mid-1990s most theatres had shut due to a lack of funding and the rise of conservatives who viewed movie-going as sinful.

An uprising in 2011, part of the Arab Spring wave of revolts, helped breathe new life into the industry, with a short documentary about Yemen’s pro-democracy protests, “Karama Has No Walls”, winning an Oscar nomination in 2014.

Two years later, Yemen submitted its first-ever entry for Best Foreign Language Film, called “I Am Nojoom, Age 10 and Divorced”, based on the true story of one of Yemen’s legions of child brides.

In another first, a Yemeni film was this year shown at the Berlin Film Festival.