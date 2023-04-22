National dialogue: Shehbaz Sharif convenes allies huddle on April 26 to end political crisis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he has been consulting with the allied parties to end the political crisis in the country and called a meeting on April 26.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan will resume hearing the case regarding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 27.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq telephoned political leaders including Asif Zardari, Asifa Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Professor Sajid Mir, Shah Owais Noorani, governors of all four provinces, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

Jamaat-e-Isalmi supremo Siraj ul Haq has been trying to reduce the ongoing political tussle in the country wherein Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a three-member committee for negotiations.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday accused the Supreme Court of favoring an individual and making them the central figure in politics.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, he expressed that the court has made a decision through coercion, and it should be reconsidered. We are being told by hammer to hold dialogues, he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-cB4-LOf3k&embeds_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samaaenglish.tv%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&feature=emb_title

JUI-F chief expressed dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court’s alleged bias towards protecting one person and called for a more flexible attitude from the court, citing the possibility of flexibility from Imran Khan. He also ruled out “any possibility talks” with the PTI chairman, despite Supreme Court’s directives.

The PDM chairman went on to say that the apex court must clear its position, adding that the parliament has already passed the law, and the top court will have respect the Act as no one can interfere in parliament’s authority.

“For how long we will be blackmailed,” he asked adding the court has made one person central figure in politics, who should be disqualified. “How can there be negotiations with a person who should not even be in politics,” he asked.