PMLN leader becomes anchorperson, baffles PTI politician with 5 questions

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) senior leader Azma Bukhari became an anchorperson during a SAMAA TV Program Eid Apno Kay Sath and asked hard-hitting questions from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politician.

During Eid Apno Kay Sath prograaam, anchorperson Mansoor Ali Khan and Ayesha Bakhsh asked Azma Bukhari to play a role of an anchorperson and ask five questions from her guest Yawar Bukhari.

Azma Bukhari is known for her firebrand speeches in and outside the Punjab Assembly and considered as leading leaders among women politicians of the country.

‘Anchorperson’ Azma Bukhari asked from PTI leader whether he knew about the original sources of incomes of PTI supremo Imran Khan and also would he like to comment on who was the recent ATM—slang word used to refer as funder of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

She also asked whether Yawar took an oath and say Imran is ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ – truthful and trustworthy.

Azma Bukhari also questioned about RTS taken down in 2018 general elections and a question about ‘mysticism’ of Bushra Bibi—third wife of the Imran Khan.