Kahror Pakka: Over speeding truck kills 8 in Dunyapur

An over-speeding uncontrolled truck rammed into the huts of poor people near Kahror Pakka Chowk in thesil Duniyapur killing eight people including women and children while four people were sustained seriously injuries.

In the wee hours, an oil truck was going from Khanewal to Bahawalpur when the its truck exploded near Kahror Pakka Chowk and went out of control and hit onto the roadside huts.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where a woman succumbed to her injuries and thus the total number of dead has increased to eight.

After the accident, Lodharan District Police Officer along with Police officers and administration along with RDSP Duniapur Mian Abdul Rauf reached the spot and took possession of the truck and launched further investigation.

Lodharan DC and DPOhave provided financial assistance of Rs50,000 for the dead and injured in the tragic accident.