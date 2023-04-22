Shaheen Shah Afridi spends Eid with Torkham landslide victims

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 in the landslide affected area of Torkham in which eight lives were lost in the incident.

Many people were injured while there was financial loss, Shaheen Afridi

Read More: Deadly landslide in Torkham claims two lives, buries several trucks

Shaheen Afridi commended security agency and rescue staff who are working 24 hours a day to clear the area. Afridi said efforts are being made to remove debris from the sliding area for five days.

He said, “Well done Rescue Teams Pakistan Zindabad.”