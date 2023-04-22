Watch Live
PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Armed Forces of country

Telephones services chiefs of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force
Samaa Web Desk Apr 23, 2023
<p>Artwork by Samaa Digital</p>

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the chiefs of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy on Eid and extended Eid greetings for army top brass.

PM Shahbaz also telephoned Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and conveyed Eid Mubarak.

He remarked Pakistani is proud of its forces.

Prime Minister also called Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sindhu and Chief of Navy Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and while congratulating them on Eid-ul-Fitr said that the nation of Pakistan is proud of its forces. .

He said that the people of Pakistan are celebrating Eid with peace and tranquility thanks to the guards on their borders. The entire nation, including me, pays tribute to these brave and dutiful young men of the Pakistan Army.

Eidul Fitr 2023

