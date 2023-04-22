PM Shehbaz urges CJP to take suo-motu notices purely on ‘public interest’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday visited Lahore’s Central Jail, known as Kot Lakhpat Jail and distributed Eid gifts among prisoners and also inquired after facilities and conditions of inmates.

PM taking a jibe at Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said the basic purpose of the suo motu jurisdiction was for it to be exercised in the public interest instead of for an individual.

The Supreme Court is empowered to take suo motu notice which it deems is in the public interest and commences proceedings on it.

PM questioned how many times the court took suo motu notice of the issues pertaining to prisons and their inmates.

“Did you ask jail officials how many prisoners they have because the basic purpose of a suo motu notice is the public interest — not an individual’s. “How many suo motu [notices] were taken regarding issues such as justice with prisoners and their betterment.”

The premier said there were 4,000 prisoners in Lahore Central Jail, 50,000 in Punjab and hundreds of thousands across the country.

“There are thousands of such prisoners who can be immediately released in accordance with the law. How much work have the courts done regarding this? These are the questions which the nation asks of me and all institutions.”

He reiterated that the suo motu jurisdiction was solely meant for issues pertaining to the public interest, adding that “there can be no other purpose made out for the suo motu notice — neither does the Constitution allow it nor the law.”