PM Shehbaz invites Türkiye President Erdogan to visit Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephoned connection with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and congratulated the government, leadership and people of Turkey on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prime Minister also prayed for the victims of the February 6 earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to stand with Turkey during the recovery and reconstruction phase.

Erdogan warmly responded to the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and expressed his special brotherly feelings and love for the people of Pakistan.

Turkish President thanked the people and government of Pakistan for standing by him in the time of trouble during the earthquake and conveyed that he would never forget Pakistan’s help and support.

He also appreciated the Prime Minister’s visit to Turkey after the earthquake and said that he will always remember the leadership shown by Pakistan.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and reiterated their determination to further advance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, especially trade, economy, food security and alternative energy.

They also reiterated their commitment to stay in close touch with each other on all important regional and global issues.

Prime Minister also invited President Erdogan to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.