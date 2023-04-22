US President Biden sends ‘best wishes’ to Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden congratulated Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

“Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world as you celebrate Eid al-Fitr and conclude the holy month of Ramadan,” said Biden in a written statement.

Traditionally, Eid is a three-day celebration marked by large family festivities and prayers.

“With the sighting of the crescent moon, Eid al-Fitr is a festive celebration where Muslims feast after the holy month of fasting, decorate their homes, give gifts to loved ones, wear new clothes, and visit family and friends. I am moved by the generosity that is shown from families that can provide food and give charity to those in need through Zakat-al-Fitr,” Biden said.

“As we celebrate our blessings this Eid, let us also recommit ourselves to the timeless work of building peace and standing up for the rights and dignity of all people,” he said.

“My Administration is also committed to addressing all forms of hate, including Islamophobia. This is why I established an interagency task force with senior government officials to tackle this and related challenges and encourage every American to build a more inclusive nation,” he added.

He said that they will celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the White House again this year to “honor inspiring Muslim Americans who are making contributions across our country.”

“To all celebrating, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a happy and blessed Eid al-Fitr. Eid Mubarak!” he added.

US Embassy in Islamabad also extended Eid wishes to Pakistani citizens.