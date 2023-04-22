Military always prepared for country’s defense: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir Saturday spent the Eid Day with troops deployed along Pak-Afghan border at Bajaur.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief offered Eid prayer with the officers and troops and appreciated their high morale.

General Asim Munir said the Army is committed to the defense of frontiers and armed forces are always ready to thwart any threat to ensure territory integrity of Pakistan.

The Army Chief said that for the defenders of Pakistan, irrespective of the difficult terrain or weather and despite being away from loved ones, duty takes precedence and nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country.

He paid rich tributes to martyrs and emphasized that on this day of Eid, we must not forget those who laid their lives for defense of the motherland and eliminating the scourage of terrorism.

The Army Chief appreciated the operational vigilance of troops guarding the bo