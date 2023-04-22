Ailing elephant Noor Jehan passes away in Karachi

Ailing elephant Noor Jehan, who was under treatment for several weeks, has passed away on Saturday.

The 17-year-old elephant had been in critical condition after falling into a pond inside her enclosure.

She had been suffering from physical problems for the past three months, including deformed bones, and had been in intensive care.

Noor Jahan’s condition continued to deteriorate, despite treatment by foreign veterinarians, leading to her untimely demise.

The zoo’s administrators stated that the mammal had surgery a few months ago, and after the most recent one, she had trouble walking.

Amir Rehsain, a veterinarian at Karachi Zoo, shared that the team had done everything possible to save the animal.

In an effort to ensure the well-being and welfare of the ailing elephant, a nine-member committee was also formed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The committee provided suggestions and recommendations to the KMC administrator for the elephant’s treatment.

Noor Jehan had been suffering from neurological deficiencies for the past few months, which had severely impacted her hind legs.